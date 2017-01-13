Early Music Underground: ‘The Extraordinary Ignatius Sancho’

The EMU likes to introduce audiences to fascinating, often forgotten figures from the past; they’ve chosen wisely with Ignatius Sancho. Born enslaved in 1729, Sancho became a businessman, abolitionist, writer and composer; was painted by Thomas Gainsborough; and was the first black man to cast a ballot in Britain. Hear some of his music (with tenor Zach Finkelstein and the EMU House Band) and see what he wrote at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Northwest Cellars, Kirkland, or 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Naked City Brewery and Taphouse, Seattle; $25 (brownpapertickets.com).

Musica Pacifica: ‘Alla Napolitana’

The Baroque ensemble (and guests) serves a feast of Italian selections from Alessandro Scarlatti, Nicola Fiorenza, Francesco Mancini, Francesco Barbella and Nicola Matteis. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seattle; $26 and $46 (206-325-7066 or earlymusicguild.org).

‘An Evening of Opera’

Seattle East West Performing Arts and Philharmonia Northwest Orchestra present an evening with Chinese opera singers from the Chinese National Opera House and the National Center for the Performing Arts. The singers will perform classic works from Western and Chinese opera. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Meydenbauer Center, Bellevue; $35-$100 (206-454-0746 or brownpapertickets.com).

Seattle Symphony: Shostakovich Concerto Festival I-II

Associate conductor Pablo Rus Broseta will conduct both nights of this mini-fest, which will also turn the spotlight on Kevin Ahfat, winner of the Seattle Symphony’s first international piano competition. Thursday is an evening of works that “peer into Shostakovich’s veiled inner life” — Piano Concerto No. 1, Violin Concerto No. 2 and Cello Concerto No. 1, while Friday is for Cello Concerto No. 2, Piano Concerto No. 2 and Violin Concerto No. 1. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday (Jan. 19-20), Benaroya Hall, Seattle; tickets from $21 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Send submissions to arts@seattletimes.com