Documentary includes a visit to the Boeing plant in Everett.
‘City in the Sky’
Part two of a three-part PBS air-travel-industry documentary series emphasizing aviation successes includes a visit to Boeing’s production facility in Everett, featuring the science behind the Dreamliner Boeing 787 aircraft. 10 p.m. Wednesday on KCTS.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Wednesday
“Blindspot,” 8 p.m. (KING): The team enlists the help of one of their alumni when a tattoo points them toward a powerful collegiate secret society.
“Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors,” 8 p.m. (History): SEALs in the War on Terror, raids in Afghanistan and Iraq, the rescue of Capt. Richard Phillips and the raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound.
“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” 9 p.m. (KING): The SVU investigates a top youth hockey team after a savage hazing in a locker room.
“The 100,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama follows 100 young prisoners sent from an orbiting space station to Earth.
“Blackish” 9:31 p.m. (KOMO): Dre reunites with his old crew when he returns to Compton for a funeral; Ruby criticizes Bow’s parenting.
“Doubt,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Series premiere; successful defense lawyer Sadie Ellis falls for charismatic client who’s accused of murdering his girlfriend 24 years ago.
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” 10:30 p.m. (TBS): Second season premiere; weekly newsmagazine with satirical view of current events.
“Lust for Life,” 10:45 p.m. (TCM): Tormented Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh meets French painter Paul Gauguin in the 1956 classic movie starring Kirk Douglas and Anthony Quinn.
