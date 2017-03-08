One particular photo featuring the singer, her 2-year old son and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, caused a stir.
Visually striking photos of a very pregnant Ciara — who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson — were shared by the pop star on Tuesday.
Following in the footsteps of Demi Moore, Beyonce, Britney Spears and other celebrities, Ciara showcased her seven-month-pregnant belly in a photo shoot, this time for Harper’s Bazaar. But it was one photo that seemed to elicit the most reaction. The picture features a nearly naked Ciara, her nude 2-year-old son and Russell Wilson’s hands encasing his wife’s swollen abdomen.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle evicting residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- Day Without a Woman protest sparks debate on white privilege
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
The world of Twitter — of course — responded with criticism, quips, GIFs and questions such as, where is Russell Wilson’s head and why is Ciara promoting the next “Human Centipede?”
Some commented on the beauty of the snapshot and how it highlights the little family’s unity. Some couldn’t help but see the photo as a knock against Future, the rapper who is the father of Ciara’s 2-year-old.
Others thought it was just… head-tiltingly strange.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.