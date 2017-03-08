One particular photo featuring the singer, her 2-year old son and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, caused a stir.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Visually striking photos of a very pregnant Ciara — who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson — were shared by the pop star on Tuesday.

Following in the footsteps of Demi Moore, Beyonce, Britney Spears and other celebrities, Ciara showcased her seven-month-pregnant belly in a photo shoot, this time for Harper’s Bazaar. But it was one photo that seemed to elicit the most reaction. The picture features a nearly naked Ciara, her nude 2-year-old son and Russell Wilson’s hands encasing his wife’s swollen abdomen.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The world of Twitter — of course — responded with criticism, quips, GIFs and questions such as, where is Russell Wilson’s head and why is Ciara promoting the next “Human Centipede?”

Some commented on the beauty of the snapshot and how it highlights the little family’s unity. Some couldn’t help but see the photo as a knock against Future, the rapper who is the father of Ciara’s 2-year-old.

Others thought it was just… head-tiltingly strange.

 

Christine Clarridge: 206-464-8983 or cclarridge@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @seaclarridge.