One particular photo featuring the singer, her 2-year old son and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, caused a stir.

Following in the footsteps of Demi Moore, Beyonce, Britney Spears and other celebrities, Ciara showcased her seven-month-pregnant belly in a photo shoot, this time for Harper’s Bazaar. But it was one photo that seemed to elicit the most reaction. The picture features a nearly naked Ciara, her nude 2-year-old son and Russell Wilson’s hands encasing his wife’s swollen abdomen.

The world of Twitter — of course — responded with criticism, quips, GIFs and questions such as, where is Russell Wilson’s head and why is Ciara promoting the next “Human Centipede?”

Some commented on the beauty of the snapshot and how it highlights the little family’s unity. Some couldn’t help but see the photo as a knock against Future, the rapper who is the father of Ciara’s 2-year-old.

Others thought it was just… head-tiltingly strange.

SALUTE to @ciara Your photos are beautiful. Anyone looking at it in any other way, need to check themselves. #RSMS — ITSChutney (@ItsChutney) March 8, 2017

Ciara has constantly been disrespectful – purposely using the child to anger Future. Shame on you Ciara ! And all other baby mamas like you! — Moe Rock (@MoeRockOnline) March 7, 2017

The anger at Ciara's happiness is sort of funny, but it is also really sad. Some of y'all can't imagine actually moving on. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) March 7, 2017