Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, actress and model Ciara, who also happens to be married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, was named Revlon’s new global brand ambassador on Tuesday.

“I’ve been a fan of the iconic Revlon brand my entire life,” said Ciara, 30, said in a new statement released to US Magazine. “In fact, my name comes from the Revlon Ciara fragrance. It was a gift given to my mother from my father, and she fell in love with the scent and the name. It’s incredible to think that after all those years I would be joining the Revlon family as the newest Global Brand Ambassador.”

The “Goodies” singer, who has sold over 23 million records and 16 million singles worldwide, will support the cosmetic company’s Choose Love campaign as well as Revlon’s new ColorStay Eye Liner and Kiss Balm.