The accident happened in Los Angeles.

The Seattle Times

Pop star Ciara and her unborn child are doing fine after being in a car accident in Los Angeles on Friday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said.

Wilson confirmed the crash on Twitter while at the same time indicating that his 31-year-old wife and the child they are expecting are fine.

“Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!” he tweeted.

“Ciara and the baby are doing well,” a spokesperson for the celebrity told ABC News. “The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car.”

Los Angeles police also told ABC that there were no injuries reported at the scene of the collision.

The couple made headlines earlier this week when Ciara released a series of nude or nearly photos on social media that featured her, her husband and her  2-year-old son from a previous relationship with rapper Future. The photos were published by Harper’s Bazaar.

 

