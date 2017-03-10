The accident happened in Los Angeles.

Pop star Ciara and her unborn child are doing fine after being in a car accident in Los Angeles on Friday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said.

Wilson confirmed the crash on Twitter while at the same time indicating that his 31-year-old wife and the child they are expecting are fine.

“Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!” he tweeted.

“Ciara and the baby are doing well,” a spokesperson for the celebrity told ABC News. “The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car.”

Los Angeles police also told ABC that there were no injuries reported at the scene of the collision.