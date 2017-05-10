The comedian will perform at the Paramount Theatre.

Chris Rock has extended his comedy tour, and now the comedian is coming to Seattle.

The “Total Blackout Tour 2017” is stopping at the Paramount Theatre on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.

Tickets are $46-$270 at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Rock is known for his biting political and cultural commentary. According to a review from the Indianapolis Star, you can expect Rock to riff on religion, his divorce, President Donald Trump and more.