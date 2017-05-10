The comedian will perform at the Paramount Theatre.
Chris Rock has extended his comedy tour, and now the comedian is coming to Seattle.
The “Total Blackout Tour 2017” is stopping at the Paramount Theatre on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.
Tickets are $46-$270 at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
Rock is known for his biting political and cultural commentary. According to a review from the Indianapolis Star, you can expect Rock to riff on religion, his divorce, President Donald Trump and more.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus VIEW
- Thousands of Hanford workers take cover after cave-in of tunnel with radioactive waste
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.