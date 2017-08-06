Chris Pratt and Anna Faris released a joint statement Sunday night, saying they “tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris say they are separating after eight years of marriage.

The actors, who both grew up in Western Washington, released a joint statement Sunday night, saying they had “tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the two wrote.

In recent years, Pratt has starred in movie franchises such as ”Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic Park,” along with TV sitcom “Parks and Recreation.” Faris stars in the CBS comedy, “Mom.”

Pratt and Faris have long been celebrated as a lovable Hollywood couple. They have gushed about each other in interviews and shared family moments on social media, including times wearing Seahawks jerseys and attending Seahawks games.

BuzzFeed once wrote a listicle about the couple’s relationship: “21 Times Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Revived Our Faith In Love.”