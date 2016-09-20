NEW YORK (AP) — Winning? Famously rambunctious former sitcom star Charlie Sheen will star in and executive produce a movie for Crackle, the streaming network said Tuesday.

The film, “Mad Families,” is described as a multi-generational comedy starring Sheen as a lovable man-child with a heart of gold.

It also features Leah Remini and Clint Howard, and was written by actor-comedian David Spade with Fred Wolf, who is directing. No premiere date was disclosed.

Sheen starred in the hit CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men” for eight seasons before being dismissed in 2011 after a heated clash with the show’s producers and studio.

He made headlines last November when he publicly revealed that he was HIV-positive, while insisting he was healthy and that his partying days were over.