Charlie Puth is canceling the remainder of his tour due to illness.

The singer said on Twitter Sunday that he has been “extremely sick” during the tour and hasn’t taken the time he needs to recover. He says “resting and taking time off the road” is the only way he can get better and resume performing.

The “Don’t Talk Tour” began last month and had been scheduled to run through Nov. 8.

Puth hasn’t released any information on whether the remaining tour dates will be rescheduled.