A local band is trying to set the record for the largest gathering of people dressed like David Bowie.

Six months ago, Jeff Mosier, drummer for Seattle-based tribute band Bowie Vision, had an idea: try to set the record for the largest gathering of people dressed like David Bowie in one spot. And at their show on Friday night at The Showbox, he’s the first to admit that he had no idea what he was getting into.

“It took about two hours to fill out their online application,” says Mosier. “And about two months later I got authorization from them to try this.”

From photographic and video evidence of the attempt, to the pre-approval letter that explains in minute detail how participants and costumes would be vetted, the process of setting a Guinness World Record is intricate. And, at least 250 Bowie look-alikes must attend to create a world-record event, he said.

“We like to think of our band as the soundtrack to people’s love affair with David Bowie,” Mosier says of Bowie Vision. So whether they set the record or not, he says the real goal of the evening is to share the love of Bowie and celebrate his music.