NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Carrie Underwood had a surprise for Grammy winner Crystal Gayle during her performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night.

After they both finished a duet performance of Gayle’s crossover hit, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” Underwood invited 65-year-old Gayle to become an official Opry member.

The Opry said in a news release that Gayle will be formally inducted next year by her sister, country music icon Loretta Lynn. Gayle made her Opry debut nearly 50 years ago at the age of 16 when she filled in for her older sister.

Gayle is a three-time Academy of Country Music female vocalist of the year. Her other hits include “Cry,” ”Talking In Your Sleep” and “Why Have You Left the One You Left Me For.”