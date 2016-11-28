LONDON (AP) — Prince William has supported his brother Prince Harry, who has called for restraint in coverage of his private life.

A Kensington Palace press spokesman said Monday that William “absolutely understands the situation concerning privacy.”

The comments were made in response to press questions after a newspaper suggested that William disagreed with Harry’s decision to publicly complain about coverage of his relationship with new girlfriend Meghan Markle.

The spokesman says William supports Harry’s desire to support “those closest to him.”

Harry took the unusual step earlier this month of confirming his relationship with Markle, an American actress, and saying he was concerned for her safety because of press harassment.

She recently visited Harry in London.