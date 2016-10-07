British rock group Coldplay is bringing its "A Head Full Of Dreams Tour" to CenturyLink Field on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

British rock group Coldplay is bringing its “A Head Full Of Dreams Tour” to CenturyLink Field on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Tickets, which cost $25.50-$185.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, via Ticketmaster.com.

In a review of Coldplay’s 2012 show at KeyArena Charles Cross wrote: “The band delivered 90 minutes of hits, complete with state of the art production that rivaled a Broadway show.”

The band performed at Super Bowl 50 in 2016 along with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

Released in 2015 “A Head Full of Dreams,” which features a sample of President Barack Obama singing “Amazing Grace,” is the band’s seventh studio album.

