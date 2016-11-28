LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Soul Train Awards has served up a night of nostalgia with performances by Brandy and Dru Hill, two artists who dominated the R&B scene in the 1990s.
After receiving the Lady of Soul award from Jill Scott, Brandy performed a medley of some of her biggest hits, including “The Boy Is Mine” and “I Wanna Be Down.” Mase joined her on stage for their duet, “Top of the World.”
The show opened with a Dru Hill reunion that featured some of their hits, including “In My Bed” and “Beauty.” Lead singer Sisqo performed his 1999 smash hit, “Thong Song.”
As for the awards at the Sunday ceremony in Las Vegas, Beyonce dominated the night with four trophies, including best R&B/soul female artist and album of the year for “Lemonade.”
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- If one-loss Huskies are Pac-12 champs, they merit a berth in 4-team College Football Playoff | Matt Calkins
- Seattle-area holiday lights: Where to see dazzling displays
- Huskies rise two spots to No. 4 in AP Top 25
- Complete coverage: Buccaneers 14, Seahawks 5 | Seattle falls flat against Tampa Bay
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.