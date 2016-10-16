“Born to Run” is a Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Woman of God, Patterson/Paetro

2. Home, Harlan Coben

3. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

4. Pirate, Cussler/Burcell

5. The Book of Mysteries, Jonathan Cahn

6. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

7. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

8. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen

9. Apprentice in Death, J.D. Robb

10. Rushing Waters, Danielle Steel

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

2. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard

3. EveryDayCook, Alton Brown

4. The Universe Has Your Back, Gabrielle Bernstein

5. Against All Grain: Celebrations, Danielle Walker

6. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

7. The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer

8. Love Warrior (Oprah’s Book Club), Glennon Doyle Melton

9. When Nobody Was Watching, Carli Lloyd

10. Scorched Earth, Michael Savage

