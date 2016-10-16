“Born to Run” is a Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Woman of God, Patterson/Paetro
2. Home, Harlan Coben
3. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
4. Pirate, Cussler/Burcell
5. The Book of Mysteries, Jonathan Cahn
6. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
7. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
8. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen
9. Apprentice in Death, J.D. Robb
10. Rushing Waters, Danielle Steel
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen
2. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard
3. EveryDayCook, Alton Brown
4. The Universe Has Your Back, Gabrielle Bernstein
5. Against All Grain: Celebrations, Danielle Walker
6. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
7. The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
8. Love Warrior (Oprah’s Book Club), Glennon Doyle Melton
9. When Nobody Was Watching, Carli Lloyd
10. Scorched Earth, Michael Savage
