Riders holding actual books seem to like heavy nonfiction.

By
Seattle Times arts critic

Time for another round of my ongoing fascination with What People Are Reading On the Bus. This one comes with a request: Could those of you who are reading actual bound books on the bus — bless you all — please hold them in such a way that snoopy folk like myself can see the title? Otherwise I seem, with my all-too-obvious maneuvers, a bit like Harriet the Spy (which would be a delightful book to read on the bus, now that I think of it).

Here’s what I’ve spotted on my route lately, interspersed among the hordes of people staring at screens:

Thud!” by Terry Pratchett (fiction; fantasy)

Dream Land: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic” by Sam Quinones (nonfiction)

A Lesson in Secrets” by Jacqueline Winspear (fiction; mystery)

The Pact” by Jodi Picoult (fiction)

The Sympathizer” by Viet Thanh Nguyen (fiction)

Unseen City: The Majesty of Pigeons, the Discreet Charm of Snails & Other Wonders of the Urban Wilderness” by Nathanael Johnson (nonfiction)

The Constant Gardener” by John le Carre (fiction; espionage)

John Adams” by David McCullough (nonfiction; biography)

The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End” by Robert Gerwarth (nonfiction; history)

Crooked Heart” by Lissa Evans (fiction)

