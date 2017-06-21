Riders holding actual books seem to like heavy nonfiction.

Time for another round of my ongoing fascination with What People Are Reading On the Bus. This one comes with a request: Could those of you who are reading actual bound books on the bus — bless you all — please hold them in such a way that snoopy folk like myself can see the title? Otherwise I seem, with my all-too-obvious maneuvers, a bit like Harriet the Spy (which would be a delightful book to read on the bus, now that I think of it).

Here’s what I’ve spotted on my route lately, interspersed among the hordes of people staring at screens:

“Thud!” by Terry Pratchett (fiction; fantasy)

“Dream Land: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic” by Sam Quinones (nonfiction)

“A Lesson in Secrets” by Jacqueline Winspear (fiction; mystery)

“The Pact” by Jodi Picoult (fiction)

“The Sympathizer” by Viet Thanh Nguyen (fiction)

“Unseen City: The Majesty of Pigeons, the Discreet Charm of Snails & Other Wonders of the Urban Wilderness” by Nathanael Johnson (nonfiction)

“The Constant Gardener” by John le Carre (fiction; espionage)

“John Adams” by David McCullough (nonfiction; biography)

“The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End” by Robert Gerwarth (nonfiction; history)

“Crooked Heart” by Lissa Evans (fiction)