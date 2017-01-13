Readings for the upcoming week including a “Writer’s Resist” event featuring Daniel James Brown and Jess Walter, and a look at an upcoming book on Seattle walks by David B. Williams.

‘Writers Resist’

Some of our most prominent local authors, including Daniel James Brown (“The Boys in the Boat”), Jess Walter (“Beautiful Ruins”), G. Willow Wilson (“The Butterfly Mosque”) and David Laskin (“The Family”) will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday by joining a nationwide series of readings celebrating American ideals of freedom and equality. Fourteen local writers will read excerpts from their own work and the writings of others including King himself, Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass, Thomas Paine, Angela Y. Davis, James Welch, Susan Sontag, Malcolm X, Cesar Chavez and Adrienne Rich.

A discussion will follow, and the bar will stay open. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Town Hall Seattle (townhallseattle.org).

David B. Williams

The Seattle historian and natural-history writer discusses his upcoming books “Seattle Walks: Discovering History and Nature in the City” and “Waterway: The Story of Seattle’s Locks and Ship Canal.” 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the University of Washington’s Kane Hall, room 220. Sponsored by the University Book Store (ubookstore.com).