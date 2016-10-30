“Killing the Rising Sun” tops Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller list.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks
2. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult
3. Order to Kill, Flynn/Mills
4. Woman of God, Patterson/Paetro
5. Home, Harlan Coben
6. Crimson Death, Laurell K. Hamilton
7. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
8. Twelve Days of Christmas, Debbie Macomber
9. The Book of Mysteries, Jonathan Cahn
10. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard
2. Skinnytaste Fast and Slow, Gina Homolka
3. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen
4. Jesus Always, Sarah Young
5. Is This the End?, David Jeremiah
6. Filthy Rich, Patterson/Connolly
7. Thug Kitchen 101, Thug Kitchen
8. Think Better, Live Better, Joel Osteen
9. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
10. Hero of the Empire, Candice Millard
Tribune Media Services
