“Killing the Rising Sun” tops Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller list.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks

2. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult

3. Order to Kill, Flynn/Mills

4. Woman of God, Patterson/Paetro

5. Home, Harlan Coben

6. Crimson Death, Laurell K. Hamilton

7. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

8. Twelve Days of Christmas, Debbie Macomber

9. The Book of Mysteries, Jonathan Cahn

10. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard

2. Skinnytaste Fast and Slow, Gina Homolka

3. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

4. Jesus Always, Sarah Young

5. Is This the End?, David Jeremiah

6. Filthy Rich, Patterson/Connolly

7. Thug Kitchen 101, Thug Kitchen

8. Think Better, Live Better, Joel Osteen

9. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

10. Hero of the Empire, Candice Millard

Tribune Media Services