“Killing the Rising Sun” is a Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Whistler, John Grisham

2. Cross the Line, James Patterson

3. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks

4. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

5. No Man’s Land, David Baldacci

6. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult

7. Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance, Mark Greaney

8. Night School, Lee Child

9. Turbo Twenty-Three, Janet Evanovich

10. The Chemist, Stephenie Meyer

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard

2. The Magnolia Story, Gaines/Gaines

3. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

4. Jesus Always, Sarah Young

5. Settle for More, Megyn Kelly

6. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

7. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis

8. Guinness World Records 2017, Guinness World Records

9. Cooking for Jeffrey, Ina Garten

10. Tools of Titans, Timothy Ferriss

Tribune Media Services

Seattle Times staff