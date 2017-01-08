“Killing the Rising Sun” is a Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Whistler, John Grisham
2. Cross the Line, James Patterson
3. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks
4. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
5. No Man’s Land, David Baldacci
6. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult
7. Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance, Mark Greaney
8. Night School, Lee Child
9. Turbo Twenty-Three, Janet Evanovich
10. The Chemist, Stephenie Meyer
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard
2. The Magnolia Story, Gaines/Gaines
3. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen
4. Jesus Always, Sarah Young
5. Settle for More, Megyn Kelly
6. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
7. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis
8. Guinness World Records 2017, Guinness World Records
9. Cooking for Jeffrey, Ina Garten
10. Tools of Titans, Timothy Ferriss
