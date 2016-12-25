“Killing the Rising Sun” is a Publishers Weekly nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Whistler, John Grisham

2. Cross the Line, James Patterson

3. Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance, Mark Greaney

4. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks

5. No Man’s Land, David Baldacci

6. Night School, Lee Child

7. Turbo Twenty-Three, Janet Evanovich

8. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

9. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult

10. The Whole Town’s Talking, Fannie Flagg

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard

2. Tools of Titans, Timothy Ferriss

3. The Magnolia Story, Gaines/Gaines

4. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis

5. Jesus Always, Sarah Young

6. Guinness World Records 2017, Guinness World Records

7. Cooking for Jeffrey, Ina Garten

8. Settle for More, Megyn Kelly

9. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

10. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

