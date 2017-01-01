“The Underground Railroad” again tops the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association fiction best-sellers list.

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

2. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

3. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple

4. Moonglow, Michael Chabon

5. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

Hardback nonfiction

1. The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis

2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

3. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah

4. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

5. Atlas Obscura, Joshua Foer

