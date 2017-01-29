“Hillbilly Elegy” continues as a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
3. Moonglow, Michael Chabon
4. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
5. Difficult Women, Roxane Gay
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
3. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah
4. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
5. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates
