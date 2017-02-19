“The Hidden Life of Trees” top NW best-seller nonfiction

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

3. Difficult Women, Roxane Gay

4. Moonglow, Michael Chabon

5. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

3. Upstream, Mary Oliver

4. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

5. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama