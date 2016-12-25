“The Hidden Life of Trees” tops the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association nonfiction best-sellers list.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
2. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
3. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple
4. Moonglow, Michael Chabon
Most Read Stories
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Seahawks' Tyler Lockett is lost for the season with leg injury that will require surgery
- Seahawks’ freeway shutdowns: State calls foul on Renton police
- Complete coverage: Seahawks rally, but have hopes dashed by Cardinals on last-second FG
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
5. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
3. The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds, Michael Lewis
4. Thank You for Being Late, Thomas L. Friedman
5. Atlas Obscura, Joshua Foer, et al.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.