“The Hidden Life of Trees” tops the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association nonfiction best-sellers list.

Hardcover fiction

1. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

2. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

3. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple

4. Moonglow, Michael Chabon

5. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

3. The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds, Michael Lewis

4. Thank You for Being Late, Thomas L. Friedman

5. Atlas Obscura, Joshua Foer, et al.