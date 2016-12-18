“The Hidden Life of Trees” is a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association nonfiction best-seller.

By
The Seattle Times

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

2. Moonglow, Michael Chabon

3. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

4. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple

5. The Whistler, John Grisham

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

3. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

4. Upstream, Mary Oliver

5. Atlas Obscura, Joshua Foer, et al.

Seattle Times staff