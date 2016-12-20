“The Turner House,” a debut novel by Angela Flournoy about the history of a large African American family in Detroit, is the 2017 Seattle Reads pick.
The Seattle Reads program, sponsored by the Washington Center for the Book at the Seattle Public Library, chooses one book for library patrons throughout the city to read and discuss. Flournoy will visit the city in May for several appearances focusing on the book.
“The Turner House,” a National Book Award finalist in fiction, begins in 2008 during the post-crash recession, 13 adult siblings meet to try to decide what to do with the family home, worth one tenth of the mortgage. The New York Times called it “an engrossing and remarkably mature first novel.”
