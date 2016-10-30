“Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen is a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association nonfiction best-seller
Hardcover fiction
1. The Trespasser, Tana French
2. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple
3. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
4. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
5. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen
2. Upstream, Mary Oliver
3. Being Mortal, Atul Gawande
4. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
5. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
