Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Trespasser, Tana French
2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
3. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple
4. Nutshell, Ian McEwan
5. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen
2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
3. Atlas Obscura, Joshua Foer
4. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
5. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates
