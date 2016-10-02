In “The Tide,” British author Hugh Aldersey-Williams focuses on humanity’s developing knowledge of the science of tides, “nature’s greatest marine drama.”

‘The Tide: The Science and Stories Behind the Greatest Force on Earth’

by Hugh Aldersey-Williams

W.W. Norton, 368 pp., $27.95

Legend holds that Aristotle killed himself because he couldn’t figure out the science of tides. Although the story is probably apocryphal, the Mediterranean Sea generally has insignificant tides, mostly because of the sea’s narrow connection through the Strait of Gibraltar. “Perhaps it is this accident of Western history (that the cradle of Western civilization developed around a relatively tide free landscape) that is the deep seat of our ignorance about the tides,” writes Hugh Aldersey-Williams in his thoughtful new book, “The Tide: The Science and Stories behind the Greatest Force on Earth.”

His goal is to help us move beyond ignorance to understanding and appreciation. Filled with wonder for the tide and its powerful evanescence and awed by its science, Aldersey-Williams travels the world to share the mystery and beauty of “nature’s greatest marine drama.”

He starts with a modest plan: to spend a day experiencing a full tidal cycle. Contemplating such a day, Aldersey-Williams writes “Simply by remaining static in one coastal spot and watching the tide, I should find myself transported into new terrain and then back to where I began with such a magical completeness that I would be left to wonder whether what I had seen was truth or illusion.” A simple yet profound statement that exemplifies Aldersey-Williams’ curiosity and amazement with tides.

Following his tidal day, he traces the science of tides and the challenges to understand it, which taxed many of the great scientific minds, including Galileo and Descartes. Not until Isaac Newton and his ideas of gravity did anyone begin to understand the science and the influence of the sun and moon. Newton correctly figured out that the sun contributes a little less than half the gravitational pull of the moon on the tides. (One of Aldersey-Williams’s most intriguing points is that whereas we commonly think of gravity as pulling an object down, tides are unique because the moon pulls the mass of water up, or as Ronald Blythe wrote in “The Time by the Sea,” it is “the sea on a cosmic leash.”)

As is often the case in single subject/niche history books, the writing and the details are what make a book shine. Aldersey-Williams does a first-rate job on both. Open the book anywhere and you will come away with new insights into the great force that has shaped our planet, influenced evolution and had an immeasurable impact on how we live.