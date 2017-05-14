Graeme Simsion’s new novel, “The Best of Adam Sharp,” opens 22 years after “The Rosie Project” left off.

“The Best of Adam Sharp”

By Graeme Simsion

St. Martin’s. 314 pp. $26.99

As a young IT guy in Australia, Adam Sharp tickled the ivories for tips at a bar. One fateful evening, a beautiful woman approached his piano and requested “Because the Night.” Soon, the two of them were harmonizing in their own world while entertaining the whole crowd — but then she walked out of the bar with another guy.

Graeme Simsion’s new novel, “The Best of Adam Sharp,” opens 22 years later. Adam has just received an ambiguous email from that beautiful singer, Angelina Brown, who once captured his heart. Although he’s been married a long time by now, he’s restless and nostalgic for his younger self, the one who knew everything about popular music.

Reader, he answers her email.

And that’s when we find out what really happened to their brief, unsuccessful romance all those years ago.

It’s a fun, sweet ride. Adam and Angelina don’t immediately mesh. She’s already a well-known TV actor, starring in a soapy drama about doctors and nurses. He’s trying to figure out life as a consultant who can live and travel where he pleases.

As Adam narrates, music plays a big part. He remembers moments big and small by the songs associated with them, from “My Sentimental Friend,” by Herman’s Hermits, to “Great Balls of Fire,” by Jerry Lee Lewis. Adam doesn’t care about the contemporary as much as he does the catchy. He may now be mired in a separate-beds kind of marriage, but underneath it all he’s quite spontaneous and free-spirited.

Which is why the novel’s second half is so jarring. Long after the pair part ways and marry other people, Adam agrees to meet Angelina and her second husband, Charlie, at their Provençal getaway. When he arrives in France, the free-spirited Mr. Sharp faces a real surprise: Charlie and Angelina welcome his presence in Angelina’s bed. Is this the second chance Adam has dreamed about?

In his previous two novels, “The Rosie Project” and “The Rosie Effect,” Simsion detailed the charming relationship between a ditzy student bartender and an academic with Asperger’s syndrome. In those stories, the attraction between such unlikely opposites holds the plot together. Unfortunately, in “The Best of Adam Sharp,” Adam’s playlist (iterated in full at the end) can’t cement an ill-considered plot in which music scarcely seems to matter, except as a conceit that brings the protagonists together.