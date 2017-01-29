“The Lose Your Belly Diet” continues atop the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list for nonfiction.

BEST-SELLERS

Hardcover fiction

1. The Mistress, Danielle Steel

2. The Whistler, John Grisham

3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

4. Cross the Line, James Patterson

5. Below the Belt, Stuart Woods

6. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks

7. The Chemist, Stephenie Meyer

8. No Man’s Land, David Baldacci

9. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult

10. Night School, Lee Child

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Lose Your Belly Diet, Travis Stork

2. Food, Health, and Happiness, Oprah Winfrey

3. Three Days in January, Bret Baier

4. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

5. Jesus Always, Sarah Young

6. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard

7. The Magnolia Story, Gaines/Gaines

8. The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher

9. Tools of Titans, Timothy Ferriss

10. Zero Sugar Diet, David Zinczenko

