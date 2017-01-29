“The Lose Your Belly Diet” continues atop the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list for nonfiction.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Mistress, Danielle Steel
2. The Whistler, John Grisham
3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
4. Cross the Line, James Patterson
Most Read Stories
- At Sea-Tac, Inslee and other officials denounce immigrant ban ‘train wreck’ VIEW
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
- Judge blocks part of Trump’s immigration order
- Deputies shoot man as they look for suspect in fatal Sammamish car prowl
5. Below the Belt, Stuart Woods
6. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks
7. The Chemist, Stephenie Meyer
8. No Man’s Land, David Baldacci
9. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult
10. Night School, Lee Child
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Lose Your Belly Diet, Travis Stork
2. Food, Health, and Happiness, Oprah Winfrey
3. Three Days in January, Bret Baier
4. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
5. Jesus Always, Sarah Young
6. Killing the Rising Sun, O’Reilly/Dugard
7. The Magnolia Story, Gaines/Gaines
8. The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher
9. Tools of Titans, Timothy Ferriss
10. Zero Sugar Diet, David Zinczenko
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.