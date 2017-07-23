‘You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir’ is the No. 1 nonfiction best-seller locally.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
2. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz
3. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
4. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
5. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
Hardcover nonfiction
1. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir, Sherman Alexie
2. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
3. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
4. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
5. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
