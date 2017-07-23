‘You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir’ is the No. 1 nonfiction best-seller locally.

By
The Seattle Times

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

2. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz

3. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

4. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

5. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins

Hardcover nonfiction

1. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir, Sherman Alexie

2. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

3. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris

4. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

5. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

