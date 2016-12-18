Erle Stanley Gardner’s 1939 “The Knife Slipped,” just published by Hard Case Crime, is superior, hard-boiled vintage noir.

‘The Knife Slipped’

by Erle Stanley Gardner

Hard Case Crime, 238 pp., $9.95

Erle Stanley Gardner, the author of “The Knife Slipped,” is perhaps best remembered as the creator of Perry Mason. But Gardner, who died in 1970, turned out dozens of other books. Among them was a long-running series featuring private eye Bertha Cool and her chief operative, Donald Lam.

“The Knife Slipped,” written in 1939, was supposed to be the second Cool and Lam book, but Gardner’s publisher deemed it too racy. And so it has languished until now.

Much of the book’s saucy character comes via Bertha Cool. Cool is a dominating figure: generously proportioned, whip-smart, tartly funny, foul-mouthed, fond of drink and cigarettes and plain-spoken to the point of tactlessness. Lam is less fully developed, though he’s very funny when it comes to bitching about his boss’s stinginess.

An overbearing woman and her timid daughter have hired Cool because they suspect the daughter’s husband is cheating on her. He is, with a hot number, but not just for hanky-panky; the two are up to their eyeballs in a racket involving police corruption. And when the husband gets himself dead, another hot number is suspected. Lam, smitten with the second hot number, has to clear her name.

“The Knife Slipped” has plenty of plot holes, and its raciness is positively tame by today’s standards. But it remains a good example of the remarkable output of the Hard Case Crime publishing house.

You can spot a Hard Case book a mile away. For starters, there are those covers: gleefully lurid paintings redolent of 1940s and ’50s pulp fiction. Figure on roughly one nearly naked dame, one weapon and/or one tough guy (usually smoking, drinking or both) per cover.

But what counts, of course, is what’s inside, and that’s where Hard Case delivers the goods: thoroughly hard-boiled, high-quality noir.