Charles Finch’s 10th mystery featuring amateur sleuth Charles Lenox features a world-famous scientist in fear of his life, along with satisfying digressions on life in 19th-century England.

‘The Inheritance’

by Charles Finch

Minotaur, 304 pp., $25.99

“The Inheritance” is the 10th of Charles Finch’s novels featuring the character Charles Lenox, an amateur sleuth who in the 1860s becomes London’s first private detective. The special pleasure of this series is how nicely Finch sets his stories against the background of Victorian England. It’s one of the more enjoyable history lessons you’ll come across.

Finch, 36, was born in New York City, educated at Phillips Academy and Yale, then was off to graduate study at Oxford, where he still lives and writes. However, his fictional Lenox attended Harrow, which we’re told ranks with rival Eton as pre-eminent among the English public schools, “each a nursery for the aristocracy.” In “The Inheritance,” Lenox battles to save the life of a friend from Harrow, Gerald Leigh, who has become a celebrated scientist.

When the two met, the teenage Lenox was a handsome, athletic and well-born star on the Harrow campus. Leigh, by contrast, was small, surly, scornful of the school and scorned by his classmates, except for Lenox. Their friendship was an early sign of the independent mind that later would lead Lenox to give up his seat in Parliament to become a private detective.

This novel is set in 1877, when Lenox has been a detective for more than a decade. He has lost track of Leigh, only to have his friend abruptly reappear, by then a world-famous scientist; he’s making a rare visit to London because he has been told a mysterious inheritance awaits him. Instead, gangsters try to kill him, for no clear reason, and he turns to Lenox for help.

Even as Lenox seeks to decipher the plot against Leigh, he’s pleased to introduce his old friend to his wife and daughter and to his partners in the detective agency. But even as Leigh is welcomed and lionized by the Royal Society, the lawyer handling his unexplained inheritance is murdered.

It’s a good plot, but readers will also enjoy Finch’s digressions on life in mid-19th-century England. An earlier Lenox novel related his role in thwarting an attempt on the life of Queen Victoria. The queen doesn’t turn up here, but we meet her genial son, Prince Alfred, who chats about gifts for children and is convincingly described as “a creature without anxieties.”

Lenox, his late father and his older brother all served in Parliament, and he’s proud of their contribution to the nation’s social progress. Early in the century, his father helped pass the Factory Act, which decreed that children should work no more than 12 hours a day.

We’re given enticing glimpses of London life. Despite Queen Victoria’s uplifting influence, prostitution remains legal and highly visible on the streets. Indeed, we’re informed that Charles Dickens has founded a home where its practitioners might retire in relative comfort.

Finch writes graceful prose that goes light on sex, violence and profanity. One winter day he has a woman declare, “It’s colder than a witch’s heart,” whereupon my own heart leapt with joy. All my life I’ve been hearing a less printable version of that expression, and it was reassuring to learn that only 140 years ago it was an entirely respectable phrase that a proper young woman might utter.