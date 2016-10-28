Everything but the real culprit is served up in Otto Penzler’s vast collection of fact and fiction about the notorious Victorian serial killer.

‘The Big Book of Jack the Ripper’

Edited by Otto Penzler

Vintage Crime/Black Lizard, 864 pp., $25

Serial killers have a habit of haunting the imagination. The specter hangs around even longer if the killer was never caught — as is the case with Jack the Ripper. His brief but remarkably bloody spree has inspired no shortage of theories as to who he might have been, or conspiracies concocted about people who know but won’t tell. With no real leads to go on, crime and horror writers have dutifully stepped in to provide fictional cases and suspects, ensuring that Jack continues to hang around the back alleys of our dreams. Who really killed those women (five or seven, depending on whom you ask), all prostitutes, in London’s nightmarish East End? Who could come and go like a shadow, inviting no attention as he sliced throats (and much more) during the fall of 1888?

Mysterious Press/Mysterious Bookshop owner Otto Penzler’s latest “big book” doesn’t serve up the real culprit, but “The Big Book of Jack the Ripper” dishes out nearly everything else. The first third of the book provides the reader with just-the-facts material from The Times of London, witness statements and autopsy reports and even an editorial from the Oct. 6, 1888, edition of The British Medical Journal.

“It is more than a scandal, it is a crime, that there should exist, not in the East End only, but in other quarters of London, dark, unlighted places, the known resort of crime and of vice, and which are left, as it were, as a playground for the very worst passions, the most bestial impulses,” wrote the editors in a call to the consciences of better-off residents.

The rest of the book lets Saucy Jack (as he named himself in a taunting letter to police) wreak havoc through that playground as imagined by some of the best mystery and suspense writers around, including Jeffery Deaver, Boris Akunin, Anne Perry, Ellery Queen and Robert Bloch. As in his other books, Penzler mines some gems from “authors you’d never suspect”: Isak Dinesen, Harlan Ellison, Stephen Hunter. A varied pack of writers, for sure, but by the time a reader has reached the halfway point of the book, the stories aren’t all that different.

“Oh,” you might point out, “you raced delightedly through ‘The Big Book of Sherlock Holmes’ And ‘The Big Book of Locked Room Mysteries!’ Aren’t those book stuffed with the same stories, told over and over?” Yes, and no. Those books weren’t dripping with the gore and the victimization that Jack wreaks in this one. It does get tiresome reading about eviscerated abdomens and carefully removed and stacked kidneys. Perhaps knowing that Jack the Ripper and his victims were real is what left this reader with a sour aftertaste; someone did think up these barbaric crimes and they were as horrible as any fictional scenario. We can’t name the Ripper, but we do know his prey.