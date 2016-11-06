Mary Oliver’s “Upstream” tops the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association nonfiction best-sellers’ list.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association.

Hardcover fiction

1. The Trespasser, Tana French

2. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

3. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

4. Precious and Grace, Alexander McCall Smith

5. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Upstream, Mary Oliver

2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

3. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen

4. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

5. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo