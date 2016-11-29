Seattle’s Sherman Alexie Jr. is a versatile fellow – he’s written novels, poetry, screenplays and young adult books. His “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” won a National Book Award for Young People’s literature.

Alexie published a picture book this year, and the critics loved that too. “Thunder Boy Jr.”, about a little boy out of sorts that that he has inherited his father’s name, was a finalist for the Kirkus Prize in young people’s literature and has been named a New York Times Notable Book. Yuyi Morales provided the illustrations.

In this Seattle Times interview, Alexie explained some of his inspirations for “Thunder Boy Jr.,” including the fact that Sherman Alexie Jr. was named after his father, Sherman Alexie Sr. When his father died in 2003, Alexie said he knew he would write about a son with his father’s name. “We lowered the coffin, and it had my name on it. … That’s a lot of pressure. It’s scary and weird and funny and intense. I knew I would write it in some way.”