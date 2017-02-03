This week’s Seattle author appearances include a prizewinning poet, the author of a new zombie chronicle and a writer who investigated adolescent girls and their intersection with social media.

By
The Seattle Times

Here are some selected author appearances this week in Seattle. For a complete lineup, consult the website of your favorite bookstore or venue.

Isaac Marion

The Seattle author of the best-selling zombie novel “Warm Bodies” will discuss his sequel, “The Burning World,” at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Seattle’s University Book Store.

Ross Gay

Gay, an incandescent poet and an exuberant personality, won the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award for poetry for his book of poems “A Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude.” He’s also a founding board member of the Bloomington Community Orchard, a nonprofit, free-fruit-for-all food justice and joy project. Hear him read and talk at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Seattle Arts & Lectures (at McCaw Hall Nesholm Family Lecture Hall).

Stephan J. Guyenet

Guyenet, a Seattle-based author with a Ph.D. in neurobiology from the University of Washington, discusses his new book, “The Hungry Brain: Outsmarting the Instincts that Make Us Overeat.” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Seattle’s Elliott Bay Book Co.

Nancy Jo Sales

Ever wonder what adolescent girls are doing on their phones and on Facebook? In her new book, “American Girls: Social Media and the Secret Lives of Teenagers,” Vanity Fair writer Sales investigates the effects of the digital world on today’s American girls. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Town Hall Seattle.

Dave Hunter

Spring is coming — the co-author of “Mason Bee Revolution” has some ideas for how to set up, care for and harvest your own bees. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park.

