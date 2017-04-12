Wave Books published the volume that won the poetry category.

Along with all the happy writers, reporters and others rejoicing in their Pulitzer Prizes on Tuesday was a Seattle publisher. Wave Books, an independent poetry press headed by Charlie Wright, published “Olio” by Tyehimba Jess, winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry.

“With ambitious manipulations of poetic forms, Tyehimba Jess presents the sweat and story behind America’s blues, worksongs and church hymns. Part fact, part fiction, Jess’s much anticipated second book weaves sonnet, song, and narrative to examine the lives of mostly unrecorded African American performers directly before and after the Civil War up to World War I,” Wave Books said in a statement to the Pulitzer committee. Jess is an associate professor of English at College of Staten Island.

Wave announced another poetry honor for one of its authors on Wednesday: Canadian author Hoa Nguyen has been shortlisted for the 2017 Griffin Poetry Prize for “Violet Energy Ingots.” The Griffin is the world’s largest prize for a single collection of poetry written in English. Judges award two prizes of $65,000 each and an additional $10,000 to each shortlisted poet who reads at an annual event in Toronto.