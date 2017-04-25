The lineup also includes Tyehimba Jess, Ron Chernow and Viet Thanh Nguyen.

Seattle Arts & Lectures, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary with next year’s 2017-18 season, appears to be impressively prescient: Announced April 25, the new season includes two authors who won the Pulitzer Prize two weeks ago. Colson Whitehead, author of the Pulitzer-winning novel “The Underground Railroad,” will return to SAL to speak next February; and the Pulitzer-winning poet Tyehimba Jess (published by Seattle press Wave Books) will appear next March.

Whitehead is one of three “legacy” authors who have previously addressed SAL’s audiences and are being brought back to celebrate the 30th season in the Literary Arts Series. The other two are biographer Ron Chernow (“Alexander Hamilton”), who’ll talk about his new biography of Ulysses S. Grant, and Isabel Allende, with her new novel “In the Midst of Winter.” Rounding out the Literary Arts series are novelist/memoirist Jesmyn Ward (“Salvage the Bones”; “Men Who Reaped”; and, coming in September, the new novel “Sing Unburied Sing”); crime novelist Laura Lippman with TV writer/producer David Simon (“The Wire”); and Viet Thanh Nguyen, last year’s Pulitzer winner for his novel “The Sympathizer.”

The Poetry Series, in addition to Jess, will also include readings and lectures by Stephen Burt, A.E. Stallings, Gregory Orr, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, and three poets published by the local Copper Canyon Press: Rachel McKibbens, Benjamin Alire Saenz and Javier Zamora.

The season will also include “Sal Presents,” with religion writer Reza Aslan appearing in November and the Moth Mainstage storytelling program in May 2018; more events in that program will be announced later. And local author Sherman Alexie returns with his Sherman Alexie Loves Series, which will include appearances by many of Alexie’s favorite authors.

Subscriptions for the Literary Arts Series (beginning at $109 for six events) and the Poetry Series (beginning at $89) are now on sale; single tickets go on sale July 24. For more information: 206-621-2230, ext. 10, or lectures.org.