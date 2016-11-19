A fictional African kingdom celebrates a holiday in “Please Do Not Disturb,” Glancy’s sharp, canny new novel.

‘Please Do Not Disturb’

by Robert Glancy

Bloomsbury, 292 pp., $26

You’d have to go back to the young Paul Theroux to find a writer this savvy and sympathetic about political fallout in post-colonial Africa.

In Robert Glancy’s “Please Do Not Disturb,” the fictional kingdom of Bwalo is about to celebrate its annual “Big Day,” when its ailing and increasingly ruthless dictator emerges from seclusion to greet his people. But this year is not like other years, and this Big Day is unraveling on a number of fronts.

Glancy, who lives in New Zealand, was raised in Malawi before moving to the U.K. at age 14. His novel is clearly steeped in fond memories of the country of his boyhood, and that means its satire of life under an African dictatorship isn’t just a hatchet job. It has heart and suspense as it digs deep inside characters, both black and white, affected by Bwalo’s brewing crisis.

Much of the action unfolds in the Hotel Mirage, where, on the Big Day, an American rapper ironically named Truth is headlining the festivities. Events are seen through the eyes of Charlie, the hotel manager’s inquisitive young son, who likes to lurk everywhere with a tape recorder he just acquired; Hope, the nurse who tends to the aging King Tafumo; Josef, her ex-husband, a high-placed member of Tafumo’s inner circle who has lost access to the man he helped raise to power; Sean, an alcoholic Irish writer struggling to write the follow-up to his successful first novel; and Jack, a smuggler more clueless than he should be about the package he’s sneaking into Bwalo.

Glancy’s dialogue is sharp and his descriptions are dandy (“Warm telephone lines hung in slack smiles between poles”). His tracing of his characters’ tangled intersecting paths is Altman-worthy. He’s canny on how power-abuse is rationalized by those doing the abusing, and his sense of absurdity is feisty. (“Never rule out the farce factor,” Sean tells Charlie.)

In short, this is impressive work from a smart, feverish talent.