The self-published book was released in February and has already spawned a response.

The No. 1 book on Amazon’s bestseller list is a little unusual.

The cover of “Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide” features a drawing of a donkey rendered in red, white and blue.

But, of course, that’s not the unusual part.

What’s unusual is that the political tome is full of blank pages. Lots of them. Lots and lots. The self-published book was written by Daily Wire managing editor Michael J. Knowles. “You can go cover to cover in 15-20 seconds,” he said on Fox & Friends earlier this week.

He also said after observing the Dems for more than a decade, he thought it was best to leave the pages blank.

The 266-page book is selling for $8.03 on Amazon. It was released Feb. 8.

The books already has a response from the Democrats. “Reasons to Vote For Republicans: A Captivating Interpretation” by Char Daley was published March 9.