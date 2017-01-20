Notable readings for the week include appearances by Michael Eric Dyson, Michael Lewis and a musical celebration of the works of Daniel James Brown, Jennie Shortridge and Jim Lynch.

Bushwick Book Club on the Water

Bushwick Book Club’s songwriters and musicians take the stage to perform original music inspired by the water-themed work of three regional authors: Daniel James Brown (“The Boys in the Boat”), Jennie Shortridge (“Love Water Memory”) and Jim Lynch (“Before the Wind”). 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Town Hall Seattle.

Michael Eric Dyson

The author of “Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America” discusses how whites can do their part to challenge racism in America. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Town Hall Seattle — sponsored by the University Book Store.

David M. Smick

Smick, author of an influential 2008 book that critiqued globalism, “The World is Curved,” discusses his new book, “The Great Equalizer: How Main Street Capitalism Can Create an Economy for Everyone.”7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Town Hall Seattle.

M.A. Lawson

The Seattle author (who writes another series under the name Mike Lawson) discusses “K Street,” the latest in his Kay Hamilton series, a thriller about government chicanery at the highest level. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park.

Michael Lewis

Lewis (“Moneyball,” “The Big Short”) discusses his new book, “The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds,” the story of the collaboration between Israeli psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, in conversation with Steve Scher. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the University United Methodist Church. Sponsored by the University Book Store. For ticket information, visit ubookstore.com.