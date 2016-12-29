Featured readings for the upcoming week include a quartet of romance writers and acclaimed sports writer Dave Zirin, talking politics with Seahawks player Michael Bennett.

‘The Road Ahead’ group reading

Contributors to “The Road Ahead: Stories of the Forever War” will discuss their work. The book is a collection of fiction by 25 writers who are veterans of the decadelong wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Seattle’s Elliott Bay Book Co.

Julia Quinn, Elizabeth Boyle, Laura Lee Guhrke and Stefanie Sloane

Contributors to the romantic collection “Four Weddings and a Sixpence” discuss their stories, about four friends from Madame Rochambeaux’s Gentle School for Girls who find an old sixpence in their bedchamber and decide that it will be the lucky coin for each of their weddings. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Seattle’s University Book Store.

Retire the Colors: Veterans and Civilians on Iraq and Afghanistan

Contributors to this volume discuss their stories about the residual effects of Iraq and Afghanistan. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park.

Quenton Baker

The Seattle poet and educator, a Hugo House fellow, reads from his debut full-length poetry collection, “This Glittering Republic.” 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Seattle’s Elliott Bay Book Co.

Dave Zirin with Michael Bennett

Acclaimed sports writer Zirin discusses the current collision of sports and politics in America with Seahawks player Bennett. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Town Hall Seattle.