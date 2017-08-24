Lots of fiction, for starters.

The Readers On The Bus column returns, with sightings all over town. Many thanks to readers Chris Hills, Katherine Hogan and Ellen Taylor, who spotted these paper-based books happily devoured on public transit:

“Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (fiction)

“Suburra” by Carlo Bonini and Giancarlo de Cataldo and Bonini (crime fiction)

“Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury (science fiction)

“The Whistler” by John Grisham (fiction)

“Gone, Baby, Gone” by Dennis Lehane (crime fiction)

“My Ishmael” by Daniel Quinn (fiction)

“The Women in the Castle” by Jessica Shattuck (fiction)

“On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century” by Timothy Snyder (nonfiction)

“Just Mercy: a Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson (nonfiction)

“The Little Friend” by Donna Tartt (fiction)

“A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (fiction)

“Race Matters” by Cornell West (nonfiction)

A nice range of genres here, though fiction predominates. Please continue to send me your book sightings! I love the idea of Seattle as a rolling library.