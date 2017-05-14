Two Americans trying to do good in a Mexican village are at the center of “Some Rise by Sin,” Philip Caputo’s 16th book, and he’s a writer who knows how to set a scene and build tension. He’ll be at Town Hall Seattle on Friday, May 26.

“Some Rise by Sin”

by Philip Caputo

Henry Holt, $28, 335 pages

Philip Caputo is a writer whose long life of adventure has taken him to Vietnam (“A Rumor of War”), Sudan (“Acts of Faith”), Cuba (“The Voyage”) and across the U.S. in a trailer (“The Longest Road”). He has been in combat as a Marine Corps officer, wounded in Beirut as a journalist, and been up close with man-eating lions. Spin a globe and stop it with your finger — Caputo’s probably been there and written about it.

Caputo and his wife live part of the year in Patagonia, Arizona, in the mountains near the Mexico border. The rugged beauty of the borderlands, the harsh space between dawn and the dream, pulled at Caputo the way it has at Luis Alberto Urrea and Cormac McCarthy as well as Jim Harrison, who was Caputo’s close friend and neighbor.

“Crossers,” Caputo’s 2009 novel, straddled the border. His new novel, “Some Rise by Sin,” pushes deeper into Mexico and the drug wars that have stained its soul. There were 20,792 murders in Mexico last year, 35 percent more than in 2014. Blood washes through every layer of Mexican society and into the rocky soil of the Sierra Madre mountains, where “Some Rise by Sin” is set. Cartels control the economy in a devil’s bargain with the army, the police and the government.

Author appearance Philip Caputo The author will read from “Some Rise by Sin” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5 (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org).

The moral cost of Mexico weighs heavily on two Americans at the center of “Some Rise by Sin.” Timothy Riordan is a priest in the village of San Patricio, a good man trying to help his parishioners and reconcile himself to life in a country he believes is made up of wolves and sheep. He’s not sure which he is, predator or prey, but Caputo doesn’t burden him with the usual sins of fictional expatriate clergy: alcoholism, sexual deviance or a spiritual crisis. His weakness is a black Harley-Davidson that he likes to open up on the winding mountain roads.

Lisette Moreno is a doctor who runs a free clinic in San Patricio. She’s a do-gooder, a realist who’d rather make a difference in rural Mexico than make six figures at a medical center in the states. Her independence is teetering as she works through a romance with Pamela Childress, a high-strung artist whose privileged background and emotional instability clashes with Lisette’s grounded nature.

Daily life in a narco-state forces Father Tim and Lisette into a series of choices that challenge their core beliefs, his faith and her altruism. Should he counsel a girl who’s been raped by a drug trafficker to have an abortion? Should she operate on a kingpin who’s been wounded in a raid? Should he violate the sanctity of the confessional if it means saving lives?

“Some Rise by Sin” is Caputo’s 16th book and eighth novel, and he knows how to set a scene and build tension through detail. Caputo is not a lyrical writer like Harrison; his prose is tough-minded but not without compassion, and he brings experience from one part of the world to another. A character in “Some Rise by Sin” remembers that a relative told him Vietnam was “the place where you found out you weren’t who you thought you were,” a description that applies to Mexico.