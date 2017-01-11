Share story

The Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, the organization that represents independent booksellers in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, has announced its 2016 book awards. Here’s the list:

  • “Barkskins” by Annie Proulx. An 400-year epic novel about the despoliation of the North American forests, told through the lives of two intersecting families. Proulx lives in Carnation.
  • “Bitch Planet, Book One: Extraordinary Machine” by Kelly Sue DeConnick. A graphic novel about what happens to troubled women in the near future. Prison is involved. DeConnick lives in Portland.
  • “Marrow Island” by Alexis Smith. Set in the San Juan Islands, this tells the story of a woman who returns to the scene of her upbringing when her best friend becomes involved in a mysterious cult. Smith lives in Portland.
  • “On Trails: An Exploration” by Robert Moor. A meditation on trails – who makes them, where they go and why. Moore lives in Halfmoon Bay, B.C.
  • “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman” by Lindy West. A funny, sharp and perceptive memoir on what it means to be a large feminist woman in today’s world. West lives in Seattle.
  • “Thunder Boy Jr.” by Sherman Alexie. Seattle author Alexie’s first picture book, about a young Indian boy not at all happy that he has his father’s name. Illustrations by Yuyi Morales.
  • “To the Bright Edge of the World” by Eowyn Ivey. An epistolary novel about a 19th century expedition to the remote regions of Alaska that goes eerily awry. Ivey lives in Palmer, Alaska.

 

