The Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, the organization that represents independent booksellers in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, has announced its 2016 book awards. Here’s the list:

“Barkskins” by Annie Proulx. An 400-year epic novel about the despoliation of the North American forests, told through the lives of two intersecting families. Proulx lives in Carnation.

“Bitch Planet, Book One: Extraordinary Machine” by Kelly Sue DeConnick. A graphic novel about what happens to troubled women in the near future. Prison is involved. DeConnick lives in Portland.

“Marrow Island” by Alexis Smith. Set in the San Juan Islands, this tells the story of a woman who returns to the scene of her upbringing when her best friend becomes involved in a mysterious cult. Smith lives in Portland.

“On Trails: An Exploration” by Robert Moor. A meditation on trails – who makes them, where they go and why. Moore lives in Halfmoon Bay, B.C.

“Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman” by Lindy West. A funny, sharp and perceptive memoir on what it means to be a large feminist woman in today’s world. West lives in Seattle.

“Thunder Boy Jr.” by Sherman Alexie. Seattle author Alexie’s first picture book, about a young Indian boy not at all happy that he has his father’s name. Illustrations by Yuyi Morales.

“To the Bright Edge of the World” by Eowyn Ivey. An epistolary novel about a 19th century expedition to the remote regions of Alaska that goes eerily awry. Ivey lives in Palmer, Alaska.