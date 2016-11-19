Three of the late British modernist’s works have been reissued, and should be treasured.

‘Loving’

by Henry Green

New York Review Books Classics, 224 pp., $14 (Also released, by the same author: ‘Caught’ and ‘Back’)

When the late modernist Henry Green’s novel “Loving” first reached our shores in 1949, Kirkus Reviews cautioned, “Perhaps not for a wide public.” In multiple revivals since then, Green has yet to find that wide public. Yet for many readers who venture into New York Review Books Classics’ new editions of “Loving,” “Caught” and “Back,” his three novels set during World War II, he will be confirmed as among the most original and enjoyable novelists of the 20th century.

The milieu of “Loving” bears a passing resemblance to “Downton Abbey,” set in an anachronistic Irish castle tenanted by an English family and its servants, far from London’s blackouts and bombing. The story opens like an elegiac fairy tale: “Once upon a day an old butler called Eldon lay dying in his room attended by the head housemaid, Miss Agatha Burch.” This slightest of frames is soon set aside as Green immerses the reader into the midst of household life, upstairs and down.

The story unfolds almost entirely through lifelike dialogue, with Green’s keen ear for aristocratic and cockney speech honed by his life as an abashed manufacturing heir who seemed to prefer the company of working men, and who masked his family name behind the blandest of pseudonyms. Green’s oblique approach is fondly equivocal, as if to say that life and love are complicated, and what right has he to lord it over his creations? His self-effacing style is less gritty naturalism than the protean largesse of a Chekhov or Shakespeare; he is constantly upstaged by his characters.

Green ushers us into a place seemingly alive with startling vividness and unpredictability. Now and then, he graces us with exquisite glimpses of this world, pointing out an ornate piece of furniture, a certain slant of golden light, the refraction in the hundred thousand drops of a chandelier of “the single sparkle of distant day, again and again red velvet paneled walls, and two girls, minute in purple, dancing multiplied to eternity in those trembling pears of glass.”

There is a story, or at any rate things happen. Louche footman Charley Raunce insinuates his way into the now vacant position of butler, and into the affections of the housemaid Edith. Her husband away at war, the lady of the house is discovered in bed with a neighbor. A sapphire ring goes missing. A child throttles one of the peacocks that noisily stalk the grounds. Yet all these goings-on do not resolve into a tidy theme so much as they convey an underlying sense of bittersweet, anarchic joy.

Each of Green’s other wartime books is strikingly unique in tone and style. “Caught” reflects its author’s experiences in the Auxiliary Fire Service in London during the Blitz, a dire and surreal setting intensified by a dramatic storyline involving an upper-class widower, his working-class superior and a dreadful intersection in their haunted pasts. In “Back,” a wounded POW returns home to find his lover Rose has died, only to seemingly delude himself mistaking her for her half-sister Nancy, resulting in a curiously reversed romantic ghost story.

In all of these novels we are made aware of the most profound and surprising truths about life, love and the human heart without being able to pinpoint any one page, line or moment of epiphany. To read all three back-to-back is to find oneself in the presence of rare genius, fit to sit along Woolf, Fitzgerald and Joyce on anyone’s shelf of classics. Henry Green is here to stay.